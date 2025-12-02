La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez ADP va de $93.3K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à $243K par year pour Principal Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $113K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ADP. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.3%
AN 3
Chez ADP, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (Infinity% par période)
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.