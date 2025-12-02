La rémunération Chef de Produit in United States chez ADP va de $124K par year pour Product Manager à $418K par year pour VP Product Management. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $217K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ADP. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.3%
AN 3
Chez ADP, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (Infinity% par période)
