La rémunération Designer Produit in United States chez ADP va de $127K par year pour Senior Product Designer à $229K par year pour Lead Product Designer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $130K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ADP. Dernière mise à jour : 12/2/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
33.3%
AN 1
33.3%
AN 2
33.3%
AN 3
Chez ADP, RSUs sont soumises à un calendrier d'acquisition de 3 ans :
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 1st-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 2nd-AN (33.30% annuel)
33.3% s'acquiert dans le 3rd-AN (Infinity% par période)
