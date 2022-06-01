Répertoire d'entreprises
Adient
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
Principaux Conseils
  • Partagez quelque chose d'unique sur Adient qui pourrait être utile aux autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Site web
    2016
    Année de création
    86,000
    Nombre d'employés
    $10B+
    Chiffre d'affaires estimé
    Siège social

    Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois à la une

      Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour Adient

    Entreprises similaires

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources