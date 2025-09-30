La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Pune Metropolitan Region chez Acquia totalise ₹2.17M par year pour Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Pune Metropolitan Region year totalise ₹2.81M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Acquia. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer
₹2.17M
₹2.17M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
