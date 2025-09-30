La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in United States chez ABB va de $90K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à $84.5K par year pour Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $90K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ABB. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
$90K
$80K
$10K
$0
Software Engineer
$84.5K
$84.5K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
