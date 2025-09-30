La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Metropoolregio Eindhoven chez ABB va de €81K par year pour Software Engineer à €88.5K par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Metropoolregio Eindhoven year totalise €84.8K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ABB. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€81K
€81K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€88.5K
€85.5K
€0
€3K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre