La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Italy chez ABB va de €43.4K par year pour Associate Software Engineer à €50.2K par year pour Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Italy year totalise €43.4K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ABB. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
€43.4K
€38K
€0
€5.4K
Software Engineer
€50.2K
€47.9K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre