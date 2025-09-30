La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in India chez ABB totalise ₹2.56M par year pour Senior Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in India year totalise ₹1.89M. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ABB. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.56M
₹2.51M
₹52.2K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Titres inclusSoumettre un nouveau titre