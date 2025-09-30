Répertoire d'entreprises
ABB
Vous travaillez ici ? Revendiquez votre entreprise
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaires
  • Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Tous les salaires Ingénieur Logiciel

  • Greater Stockholm

ABB Ingénieur Logiciel Salaires à Greater Stockholm

La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Stockholm chez ABB totalise SEK 502K par year pour Associate Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Stockholm year totalise SEK 502K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ABB. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Ajouter rémunérationComparer les niveaux
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Software Engineer
(Niveau débutant)
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Voir 1 Plus de niveaux
Ajouter rémunérationComparer les niveaux

SEK 1.55M

Soyez Rémunéré, Pas Exploité

Nous avons négocié des milliers d'offres et obtenons régulièrement des augmentations de 30 000$+ (parfois 300 000$+). Faites négocier votre salaire ou votre CV relu par de vrais experts - des recruteurs qui le font quotidiennement.

Dernières soumissions de salaires
AjouterAjouter rémun.Ajouter rémunération

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporter les DonnéesVoir les Postes Ouverts
Salaires de Stage

Contribuer
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez ABB?

Recevez les Salaires Vérifiés dans votre Boîte de Réception

S'abonner aux Ingénieur Logiciel offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des éléments de rémunération par e-mail. En Savoir Plus

Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de Confidentialité et les Conditions d'Utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

Titres inclus

Soumettre un nouveau titre

Ingénieur Réseau

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Ingénieur Logiciel chez ABB in Greater Stockholm s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de SEK 699,624. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez ABB pour le poste Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Stockholm est de SEK 501,808.

Emplois à la une

    Aucun emploi à la une trouvé pour ABB

Entreprises similaires

  • Siemens
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Richemont
  • Schneider Electric
  • DXC Technology
  • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

Autres ressources