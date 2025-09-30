La rémunération Designer Produit in Philadelphia Area chez ABB totalise $94K par year pour Product Designer. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de ABB. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***