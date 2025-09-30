La rémunération Ingénieur Logiciel in Greater Dallas Area chez 7-Eleven va de $136K par year pour Software Engineer II à $171K par year pour Lead Software Engineer. Le package de rémunération médian in Greater Dallas Area year totalise $156K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de 7-Eleven. Dernière mise à jour : 9/30/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
