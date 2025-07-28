Tous les titres
Comptable

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Comptable Icon

Comptable Salaire dans Birmingham, United Kingdom

£34,046

Rémunération totale médiane

Tous les niveaux

💪 ContribuerVotre salaire

Voir les emplois

Salaires récemment soumis

AjouterAjouter une compAjouter une compensation

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du niveau

Tag

Années d'expérience

Total / Dans l'entreprise

Rémunération totale

Base | Actions (an) | Bonus
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du niveau

Tag

Années d'expérience

Total / Dans l'entreprise

Rémunération totale

Base | Actions (an) | Bonus
Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Ajouter votre rémunération🎯 Tous Comptable Salaires

Posts de la communauté

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left wi...

75 45
75 45

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the s...

42 14
42 14

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

35 15
35 15
💬 Rejoignez la discussion !

Obtenir l'aide d'experts

Négociation salariale 1:1

Négociation salariale 1:1

Soyez payé, pas joué. Nous avons aidé des gens comme vous à obtenir des augmentations de 30k€+ (parfois 300k€+).

Planifier une sessionPlanifier une session
Relecture de CV

Relecture de CV

Arrêtez de postuler aux emplois. Laissez les recruteurs vous courir après.

Réserver une relectureRéserver une relecture

FAQ

  1. Quel est le salaire d'un Comptable à Birmingham, United Kingdom ?

    La rémunération totale moyenne d'un Comptable à Birmingham, United Kingdom est de £34,046.

  2. Quel est le salaire minimum d'un Comptable à Birmingham, United Kingdom ?

    Bien qu'il n'y ait pas de salaire minimum pour un Comptable à Birmingham, United Kingdom, la rémunération totale moyenne est de £34,046.

  3. Quelle entreprise paie le plus pour un Comptable à Birmingham, United Kingdom ?

    L'entreprise qui paie le plus pour un Comptable à Birmingham, United Kingdom est Ernst and Young avec une rémunération totale moyenne de £28,272.

  4. J'ai une question différente

Vous aimez notre mission ? Rejoignez des milliers de professionnels qui soutiennent la transparence salariale !
💪 Contribuez votre salaire

Cette page était-elle utile ?