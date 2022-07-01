Répertoire des entreprises
Packable
Vous travaillez ici ? Réclamer votre entreprise
Meilleurs aperçus
  • Contribuez quelque chose d'unique sur Packable qui pourrait être utile pour d'autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands. Joining our team is an exciting opportunity to partner with stakeholders ranging from Fortune 500 companies to digitally native brands while working in a supportive environment that prioritizes work/life balance.

    http://www.packable.com
    Site web
    2011
    Année de création
    300
    # d'employés
    $50M-$100M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

    Recevez des salaires vérifiés dans votre boîte mail

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des compensations par e-mail. En savoir plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de confidentialité et les Conditions d'utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois en vedette

      Aucun emploi en vedette trouvé pour Packable

    Entreprises connexes

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources