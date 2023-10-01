National Institute of Standards and Technology Salaires

La fourchette de salaires de National Institute of Standards and Technology va de $60,300 en rémunération totale par an pour un Ingénieur logiciel au bas de l'échelle à $195,020 pour un Responsable de programme technique au haut de l'échelle. Levels.fyi collecte des salaires anonymes et vérifiés d'employés actuels et anciens de National Institute of Standards and Technology. Dernière mise à jour : 7/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Recherchez tous les salaires sur notre page de rémunération ou ajoutez votre salaire pour aider à débloquer la page.