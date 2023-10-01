National Institute of Standards and Technology Salaires

Répertoire des entreprises
National Institute of Standards and Technology
La fourchette de salaires de National Institute of Standards and Technology va de $60,300 en rémunération totale par an pour un Ingénieur logiciel au bas de l'échelle à $195,020 pour un Responsable de programme technique au haut de l'échelle. Levels.fyi collecte des salaires anonymes et vérifiés d'employés actuels et anciens de National Institute of Standards and Technology. Dernière mise à jour : 7/27/2025

$160K

Ingénieur en matériel informatique
$129K
Ingénieur optique
$82.4K
Ingénieur logiciel
$60.3K

Responsable de programme technique
$195K
FAQ

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez National Institute of Standards and Technology est Responsable de programme technique at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $195,020. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez National Institute of Standards and Technology est de $105,880.

