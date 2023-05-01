Répertoire des entreprises
Flora Growth
    • À propos

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Site web
    2019
    Année de création
    277
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

