Répertoire des entreprises
Feedonomics
Vous travaillez ici ? Réclamer votre entreprise
Meilleurs aperçus
  • Contribuez quelque chose d'unique sur Feedonomics qui pourrait être utile pour d'autres (ex. conseils d'entretien, choix d'équipes, culture unique, etc).
    • À propos

    As a leading product feed management platform, Feedonomics partners with agencies, brands, and retailers to optimize and list their products on the top ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. What makes us different from other SaaS companies in the space? We manage everything from integration and full-service onboarding to ongoing feed maintenance for our clients, enabling them to expand their ecommerce business more efficiently.Since its inception in 2014, Feedonomics has developed an incredible reputation for our full-service approach to feed management, our inclusive culture, and our industry-leading technology. With principles that go beyond optics, Feedonomics looks to deliver the same people-first strategy internally as we do externally.

    https://feedonomics.com
    Site web
    2014
    Année de création
    300
    # d'employés
    $50M-$100M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

    Recevez des salaires vérifiés dans votre boîte mail

    S'abonner aux offres vérifiées.Vous recevrez le détail des compensations par e-mail. En savoir plus

    Ce site est protégé par reCAPTCHA et la Politique de confidentialité et les Conditions d'utilisation de Google s'appliquent.

    Emplois en vedette

      Aucun emploi en vedette trouvé pour Feedonomics

    Entreprises connexes

    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Voir toutes les entreprises ➜

    Autres ressources