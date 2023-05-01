Répertoire des entreprises
Canndescent
    Canndescent is a leading cannabis brand house in California that focuses on quality, consistency, and education to enhance the customer experience. They have spearheaded industry firsts, including replacing traditional strain names with effects, implementing a commercial-scale solar grow, and launching the first luxury cannabis product line. Their diverse group of brands caters to every type of cannabis consumer, including a luxury brand, a sustainability-driven brand, a value brand, a not-for-profit brand, and a new indoor flower brand. Canndescent offers career opportunities on their website.

    http://www.canndescent.com
    2015
    351
    $10M-$50M
    Autres ressources