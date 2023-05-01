Répertoire des entreprises
    ACTION is a network of over 1,000 patients, families, doctors, nurses, researchers, and industry partners working together to improve outcomes for children and ACHD patients with heart dysfunction. They aim to improve access to world-class VAD and heart failure care through real-world data and collaboration. They have grown to include nearly every children’s hospital in the U.S. that performs pediatric VAD surgeries and have expanded to hospitals in 6 countries. Their learning network approach allows for critical improvements in areas that are often untouched by clinical trials alone.

    actionlearningnetwork.org
    2017
    351
    $10M-$50M
