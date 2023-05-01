Répertoire des entreprises
AccessFintech
    AccessFintech is a technology company that aims to transform the financial industry operating model by driving control, transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the financial ecosystem. Founded in 2015 by financial industry veterans, AccessFintech operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed to enable firms to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.

    accessfintech.com
    Site web
    2016
    Année de création
    126
    # d'employés
    $10M-$50M
    Revenus estimés
    Siège social

