Zurich Insurance Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Zurich Insurance ay mula $27,980 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Administrative Assistant in Ireland sa mababang hanay hanggang $281,400 para sa isang Investment Banker in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Zurich Insurance. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $121K
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $111K
Actuary
Median $193K

Solution Architect
Median $61.7K
Administrative Assistant
$28K
Business Analyst
$53.7K
Data Science Manager
$224K
Financial Analyst
$44.9K
Human Resources
$48.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$43.7K
Investment Banker
$281K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$202K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$62.3K
Manager ng Produkto
$170K
Program Manager
$161K
Project Manager
$130K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$66.8K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$218K
Underwriter
$78.7K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Zurich Insurance ay Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $281,400. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Zurich Insurance ay $110,725.

