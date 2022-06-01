Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Zions Bancorporation ay mula $35,323 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Serbisyo sa Customer sa mababang hanay hanggang $236,175 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Zions Bancorporation. Huling na-update: 11/14/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $100K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $118K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
Median $108K

Analista ng Negosyo
Median $80K
Operasyon ng Negosyo
$68.3K
Manager ng Operasyon ng Negosyo
$80.4K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$35.3K
Bangkero sa Pamumuhunan
$70.4K
Manager ng Produkto
$236K
Manager ng Programa
$156K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Zions Bancorporation ay Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $236,175. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Zions Bancorporation ay $90,200.

