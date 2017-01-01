Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
ZimVie
    ZimVie is a global leader in dental life sciences, focusing on the development and manufacturing of innovative products and solutions for dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures.

    zimvie.com
    2022
    1,250
    $250M-$500M
