Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Zenoss
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Zenoss na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Zenoss provides Software-Defined IT Operations™ to organizations in GalaxZ. They work with large organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss develops software that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing holistic health and performance insights. Forbes listed Zenoss as one of the best cloud companies to work for in 2015 and 2016. They are hiring the best talent to join their team and grow their efforts. Zenoss offers an award-winning product and the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the technology industry.

    http://www.zenoss.com
    Website
    2005
    Taong Naitatag
    351
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Zenoss

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources