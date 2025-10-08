Yandex Sayt Rilaybiliting Inhinyero Sahod sa Russia

Uri ng Stock

RSU

Sa Yandex, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

25 % nag-vest sa 1st - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 2nd - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 3rd - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 4th - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.