Yandex Sekyuriting Software Inhinyero Sahod

Ang Sekyuriting Software Inhinyero kompensasyon in Russia sa Yandex ay mula RUB 3M bawat year para sa G16 hanggang RUB 4.82M bawat year para sa G17. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Russia package ay umabot sa RUB 3.29M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Yandex. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3M
RUB 2.78M
RUB 0
RUB 217K
G17
RUB 4.82M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 0
RUB 443K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Yandex, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.