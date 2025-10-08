Yandex Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero Sahod sa Serbia

Ang Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero kompensasyon in Serbia sa Yandex ay mula $80.9K bawat year para sa G16 hanggang $129K bawat year para sa G18. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Serbia package ay umabot sa $82.7K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Yandex. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$80.9K
$68.9K
$0
$12K
G17
$69.1K
$61.9K
$0
$7.2K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Yandex, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.