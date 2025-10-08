Yandex Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero Sahod sa Moscow Metro Area

Ang Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero kompensasyon in Moscow Metro Area sa Yandex ay mula RUB 2.75M bawat year para sa G14 hanggang RUB 19.09M bawat year para sa G19. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Moscow Metro Area package ay umabot sa RUB 4.26M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Yandex. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2.75M
RUB 2.56M
RUB 187K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.31M
RUB 0
RUB 42.1K
G16
RUB 4.09M
RUB 3.46M
RUB 248K
RUB 387K
G17
RUB 5.75M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 751K
RUB 635K
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Yandex, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.