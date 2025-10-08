Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Yandex
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Sahod
  • Inhinyero ng Software

  • DevOps Inhinyero

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex DevOps Inhinyero Sahod sa Moscow Metro Area

Ang DevOps Inhinyero kompensasyon in Moscow Metro Area sa Yandex ay umabot sa RUB 4.25M bawat year para sa G17. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Moscow Metro Area package ay umabot sa RUB 4.01M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Yandex. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

Karaniwang Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
(Entry Level)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB 4.25M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 0
RUB 213K
Tingnan 4 Mga Karagdagang Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas

RUB 13.46M

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang RUB 2.52M+ (minsan RUB 25.23M+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
MagdagdagMagdagdag ng CompMagdagdag ng Kompensasyon

Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
I-export ang DataTingnan ang Mga Bukas na Trabaho

Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Yandex, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

Mag-subscribe sa verified na Inhinyero ng Software mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa DevOps Inhinyero sa Yandex in Moscow Metro Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na RUB 7,414,429. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Yandex para sa DevOps Inhinyero role in Moscow Metro Area ay RUB 4,011,997.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Yandex

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources