Yandex Backend Software Inhinyero Sahod sa Kazakhstan

Ang Backend Software Inhinyero kompensasyon in Kazakhstan sa Yandex ay mula KZT 17.6M bawat year hanggang KZT 44.14M. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Kazakhstan package ay umabot sa KZT 25.43M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Yandex. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Yandex, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.