Yalantis Analista ng Negosyo Sahod

Ang median na Analista ng Negosyo kompensasyon in Ukraine package sa Yalantis ay umabot sa UAH 2.11M bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Yalantis. Huling na-update: 12/3/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Kabuuan bawat taon
$50.4K
Antas
Senior
Pangunahing Sahod
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Mga taon sa kumpanya
3 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
10 Mga Taon
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Analista ng Negosyo sa Yalantis in Ukraine ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na UAH 2,263,194. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Yalantis para sa Analista ng Negosyo role in Ukraine ay UAH 2,112,314.

