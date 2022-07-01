Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Woodward Communications
    As a growing employee-owned company of diversified and innovative businesses, we deliver customer value through our people, portfolio, pace and planning. WCI works continuously to uncover new ways to serve our customers, clients and communities.The employee owners of Woodward Communications, Inc. are honored to provide news, entertainment, shopping, marketing communications and business media to the great people living and working in the communities we serve. We're also committed to delivering diversified business services to customers all over the globe.

    wcinet.com
    Website
    1836
    Taong Naitatag
    270
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
