Wildlife Studios
    Wildlife is one of the leading mobile game developers and publishers in the world. In nine years, our gaming titles have been downloaded over 2 billion times, providing fun to millions of people every day, everywhere. We are not done yet. We aspire to develop games that will be remembered by generations. To achieve this goal, we pursuit to be best-in-class in each of our major disciplines: Product, Engineering, Art, Marketing, and Data. That’s why we are rapidly expanding and building talented and passionate teams in our offices in Argentina, Brazil, Ireland, and the US.

    http://www.wildlifestudios.com
    Website
    170
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Iba pang Resources