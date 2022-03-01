Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Western Governors University
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Western Governors University Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Western Governors University ay mula $131,340 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Rekruter sa mababang hanay hanggang $154,400 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Western Governors University. Huling na-update: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $154K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $135K
Rekruter
$131K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Western Governors University ay Inhinyero ng Software na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $154,400. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Western Governors University ay $135,000.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Western Governors University

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • Harvard University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources