Tuklasin Ayon sa Iba't Ibang Titulo
Wa'ed Ventures is a $500M venture capital fund supported by Aramco, focused on investing in innovative tech startups, such as Mighty Buildings, to tackle global housing and climate issues.
Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa →
Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.
Itinampok na Trabaho
Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya
Iba pang Resources