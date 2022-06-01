Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Wachter
Wachter Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Wachter ay mula $69,650 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources sa mababang hanay hanggang $119,400 para sa isang Disenyer ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay.

Human Resources
$69.7K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$119K
Manager ng Proyekto
$70.4K

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Wachter ay Disenyer ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $119,400. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Wachter ay $70,350.

