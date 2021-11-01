Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
VTB
VTB Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng VTB ay mula $29,211 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Development in Armenia sa mababang hanay hanggang $165,340 para sa isang Information Technologist (IT) in Russia sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng VTB. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $44.6K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Data Inhinyero

DevOps Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $32.8K
Solution Architect
Median $83.8K

Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $44.9K
Project Manager
Median $40.3K
Business Analyst
Median $41.1K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $54K
Business Development
$29.2K
Data Analyst
$30.5K
Financial Analyst
$44.9K
Human Resources
$89.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$52.7K
Sales
$34.1K
Technical Program Manager
$128K
Venture Capitalist
$117K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa VTB ay Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $165,340. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa VTB ay $44,890.

