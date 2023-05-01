Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
    VIQ Solutions is a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management. It operates in several countries and has two segments: Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The company offers various solutions, including speech-to-text engines, transcription workflows, and audio and visual content management platforms. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions was founded in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

