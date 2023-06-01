Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Verge Genomics
    Tungkol sa

    Verge Genomics is a biopharmaceutical start-up using systems biology to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Their platform uses patient genomes, gene expression, and epigenomics to identify new therapeutic gene targets, predict effective drugs, and stratify patient subpopulations for increased clinical success. They are looking for individuals to join their team in taking on ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, and Alzheimer's Disease. They offer competitive compensation and benefits, unlimited vacation/sick days, on-site gym access, and free lunch. Verge actively seeks a diverse applicant pool.

    http://www.vergegenomics.com
    Website
    2015
    Taong Naitatag
    58
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

