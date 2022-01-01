Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Vanguard Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Vanguard ay mula $50,250 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Success sa mababang hanay hanggang $348,250 para sa isang Business Operations sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Vanguard. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
TI05 $105K
TS01 $123K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

Masin Lerning Inhinyero

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Data Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
TS02 $142K
TS03 $173K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $142K

Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $120K

UX Disayner

Data Analyst
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
Project Manager
Median $128K
Accountant
Median $103K

Technical Accountant

Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $273K
UX Researcher
Median $128K
Financial Analyst
Median $85K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $115K
Solution Architect
Median $200K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $200K
Marketing
Median $189K
Business Operations
$348K
Business Analyst
$144K
Customer Service
$137K
Customer Success
$50.3K
Human Resources
$74.2K
Legal
$101K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$249K
Marketing Operations
$131K
Program Manager
$216K
Sales
$55.7K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Vanguard is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vanguard is $139,405.

