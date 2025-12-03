Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
U.S. Preventive Medicine
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Sahod
  • Inhinyero ng Software

  • Lahat ng Inhinyero ng Software na Sahod

U.S. Preventive Medicine Inhinyero ng Software Sahod

Ang average na Inhinyero ng Software kabuuang kompensasyon in United States sa U.S. Preventive Medicine ay mula $102K hanggang $139K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng U.S. Preventive Medicine. Huling na-update: 12/3/2025

Karaniwang Kabuuang Kompensasyon

$109K - $132K
United States
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range
$102K$109K$132K$139K
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range

Kailangan lang namin ng 3 pa Inhinyero ng Software mga submissions sa U.S. Preventive Medicine para ma-unlock!

Mag-imbita ng mga kaibigan at komunidad mo para magdagdag ng mga sahod nang anonymous sa loob lang ng 60 segundo. Mas maraming data ay nangangahulugang mas magandang insights para sa mga job seeker tulad mo at sa aming komunidad!

💰 Tingnan Lahat Mga Sahod

💪 Mag-contribute Ang Inyong Sahod


Mag-ambag
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa U.S. Preventive Medicine?

Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

Mag-subscribe sa verified na Inhinyero ng Software mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Software sa U.S. Preventive Medicine in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $139,200. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa U.S. Preventive Medicine para sa Inhinyero ng Software role in United States ay $102,000.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa U.S. Preventive Medicine

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Uber
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-preventive-medicine/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.