U.S. Preventive Medicine Inhinyero ng Software Sahod

Ang average na Inhinyero ng Software kabuuang kompensasyon in United States sa U.S. Preventive Medicine ay mula $102K hanggang $139K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng U.S. Preventive Medicine. Huling na-update: 12/3/2025
Karaniwang Kabuuang Kompensasyon
