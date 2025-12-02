U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Siyentipiko ng Data Sahod

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Ang average na Siyentipiko ng Data kabuuang kompensasyon in United States sa U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ay mula $64.8K hanggang $94.4K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Huling na-update: 12/2/2025

Karaniwang Kabuuang Kompensasyon

$74.4K - $84.8K
United States
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range
$64.8K$74.4K$84.8K$94.4K
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range

Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Siyentipiko ng Data sa U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $94,400. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement para sa Siyentipiko ng Data role in United States ay $64,800.

