U.S Department of State Legal Sahod

U.S Department of State
Ang median na Legal kompensasyon in United States package sa U.S Department of State ay umabot sa $195K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng U.S Department of State. Huling na-update: 12/2/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Kabuuan bawat taon
$195K
Antas
-
Pangunahing Sahod
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Mga taon sa kumpanya
5 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
11 Mga Taon
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Legal sa U.S Department of State in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $195,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa U.S Department of State para sa Legal role in United States ay $195,000.

