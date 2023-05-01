Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Uphold
Uphold Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Uphold ay mula $64,675 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources in United States sa mababang hanay hanggang $490,000 para sa isang Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software in Portugal sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Uphold. Huling na-update: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$151K
Human Resources
$64.7K
Inhinyero ng Software
$109K

Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$490K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Uphold ay Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $490,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Uphold ay $130,090.

