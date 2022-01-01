Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
United Airlines Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng United Airlines ay mula $23,612 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data sa mababang hanay hanggang $211,050 para sa isang Marketing sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng United Airlines. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $112K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $135K

UX Disayner

Data Analyst
Median $99.5K

Business Analyst
Median $83.5K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $147K
Project Manager
Median $104K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $120K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $23.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $80K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $87.6K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $170K
Business Operations
$71.4K
Business Development
$85.3K
Customer Service Operations
$74.6K
Data Science Manager
$163K
Financial Analyst
$93.8K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$66.7K
Marketing
$211K
Recruiter
$76.4K
Sales
$116K
Solution Architect
Median $140K

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
$137K
UX Researcher
$102K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa United Airlines ay Marketing at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $211,050. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa United Airlines ay $101,837.

