Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Unilever
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Unilever Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Unilever ay mula $9,511 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Development sa mababang hanay hanggang $284,580 para sa isang People Operations sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Unilever. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Manager ng Produkto
Median $41.8K
Accountant
$95.9K
Business Operations
$32.1K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Business Operations Manager
$141K
Business Analyst
$11.4K
Business Development
$9.5K
Customer Service
$120K
Customer Service Operations
$166K
Data Analyst
$48.4K
Data Science Manager
$40.1K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$65.7K
Financial Analyst
$19.9K
Human Resources
$14K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.4K
Marketing
$53.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$101K
People Operations
$285K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$20.9K
Project Manager
$51.4K
Recruiter
$94.9K
Sales
$45.7K
Inhinyero ng Software
$69.9K
Solution Architect
$34.1K
Technical Program Manager
$10.9K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Unilever is People Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unilever is $47,073.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Unilever

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Canadian Tire
  • Aaron's
  • Rakuten
  • Best Buy
  • Polaris
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources