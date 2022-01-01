Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Under Armour
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Under Armour Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Under Armour ay mula $32,401 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Sales sa mababang hanay hanggang $284,415 para sa isang Fashion Designer sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Under Armour. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $140K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $96.8K
Data Science Manager
$240K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $118K
Fashion Designer
$284K
Human Resources
$172K
Information Technologist (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$162K
Marketing Operations
$86.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$123K
Recruiter
$107K
Sales
$32.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$163K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$190K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Under Armour ay Fashion Designer at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $284,415. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Under Armour ay $150,903.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Under Armour

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Nike
  • Macy's
  • Tapestry
  • Adidas
  • Rent the Runway
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources