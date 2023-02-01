Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Umba
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Umba na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Umba Box finds gorgeous and fun handmade goods from artists in the US and around the world, then mails them to our subscribers every month. This partnership helps artists to earn a living wage.

    umba.com
    Website
    2011
    Taong Naitatag
    90
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Umba

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Google
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources