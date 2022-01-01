Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ubisoft Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Ubisoft ay mula $20,193 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Analyst in Romania sa mababang hanay hanggang $164,175 para sa isang Product Design Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Ubisoft. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
L1 $55.7K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $79.9K
L4 $121K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Web Debeloper

Bidyo Geym Software Inhinyero

Riserts Sayentist

Manager ng Produkto
Median $108K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $116K

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $70K
Project Manager
Median $65.4K
Marketing
Median $111K
Solution Architect
Median $119K
Business Analyst
$20.2K
Data Analyst
$119K
Graphic Designer
$58.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.9K
Marketing Operations
$50.5K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$126K
Product Design Manager
$164K
Technical Program Manager
Median $52K
UX Researcher
$81.4K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Ubisoft ay Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $164,175. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Ubisoft ay $79,886.

