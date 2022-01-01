Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Thomson Reuters
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Thomson Reuters Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Thomson Reuters ay mula $6,509 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $385,000 para sa isang Sales in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Thomson Reuters. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
TR7 $79.5K
TR6 $98.1K
TR5 $147K
TR4 $130K
TR3 $207K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Riserts Sayentist

Manager ng Produkto
Product Manager $102K
Director $171K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $90.3K

UX Disayner

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $87.1K
Sales
Median $385K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $233K
UX Researcher
Median $63.7K
Business Analyst
Median $102K
Human Resources
Median $372K
Business Operations
$159K
Business Development
$122K
Chief of Staff
$164K
Customer Service
$6.5K
Data Analyst
$17.4K
Data Science Manager
$127K
Financial Analyst
$7.5K
Legal
$118K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$96.7K
Marketing
$76.4K
Project Manager
$124K
Sales Engineer
$112K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$122K
Solution Architect
$65.5K
Technical Writer
$17.5K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Thomson Reuters ay Sales na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $385,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Thomson Reuters ay $111,840.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Thomson Reuters

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • OpenText
  • LexisNexis
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources